Don't forget
Medication reminder
A lot of patients donâ€™t take medication as prescribed and therefore risk their health. Florence reminds you to take your medicine inside your messenger. She can also keep track of your measurements like blood sugar, weight or heart rate.
Keep track
Health Tracker
Florence keeps track of your health and helps you to reach your goals. For example, you can track your body weight or your period with Florence.
Only the beginning
Additional Features
Florence can tell you more about a disease or finds a special location for you, like a doctor or a pharmacy. But the potential of healthcare chatbots is much bigger which is why Florence is constantly learning new things.